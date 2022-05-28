Achimota Forest has outlived its usefulness; build a great city in there – LPG

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, 2020 presidential candidate for the LPG

Founder and leader of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has waded into the ongoing Achimota Forest debate.

According to Mr. Akpaloo, the Achimota Forest Reserve has outlived its purpose and should be reassigned.



In his opinion, most parts of the forest have been encroached thus the remaining portions should be released for a city to be built.



“This [Achimota] Forest has outlived its purpose… The remaining part of the forest should be given to developers to build a new city. We gave the forest to foreigners for a purpose and when they have left, we couldn’t continue with that purpose…”, he said.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo signed an EI to declassify portions of the reserve, which led to a public outcry and controversy on social media with some indicating the forest reserve has been sold.



But the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor debunked the alleged reports of the sale of the Forest.



Some CSO’s such as the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group have urged the President to rescind the said Executive Instrument 144, describing the forest as the lungs of Accra which helps to reduce the Accra flooding.

However, the LPF leader says the forest does not play any role in the flood disasters and rather proposed building better drainage systems to contain the run-off.



Mr. Kofi Akpaloo also indicated his willingness to buy portions of the forest land should it be put up for sale.



“If they come out that they are selling the forest, I don’t mind buying some of the lands from the Owoo Family once it is not a stolen property.”



He further questioned how and why prominent NDC members such as Spio Garbrah, the Ahwoi Family, the late Kwabena Adjei and Kofi Portuphy all own houses around the West Legon Area, which he claims were originally part of the Achimota Forest.



“The West lands are part of Achimota Forest [and] that indicates that it has been stolen for long. How come all the NDC big wigs have houses there, when did they obtain the land and when did they take it? So it is NPP and NDC that have stolen and shared the lands…”, he claimed.