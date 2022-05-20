Achimota Forest saga: Apologise to Akufo-Addo for spreading falsehood – Ayeh-Paye to critics

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former MP for Ayensuano

Former NPP lawmaker for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye says the ‘unwanted noise’ of the alleged sale of Achimota Forest Reserve was “needless”.

He said the panic and insults on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that were emitted on social media after some individuals broke the news about the sale were “unacceptable”.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Samuel Ayeh-Paye said those who spread the false information must with immediate effect apologize to the President.



“They must apologize to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for spreading falsehood,” he insisted.



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil in a post on his Facebook timeline on Tuesday stated that the Achimota Forest reserve has been sold while additionally bidding it farewell.

“Bye Bye Achimota Forest. Sold!! What is this??!!!,” he wrote.



Kofi Bentil's claim went viral after some Ghanaians bombarded the Nana Addo-led government to trade state properties for their ‘selfish gains’.



But the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor was emphatic in a press conference disputing the claims that “Achimota Forest has not, and will not be sold.”