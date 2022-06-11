0
Achimota Forest would be restored - Lands Minister

Achimota Forest Mee.jpeg An aerial view of the Achimota Forest

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister of Lands and Natural Resource, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says the Achimota Forest will be restored to its original state as the only greenbelt in Accra.

Speaking at this year’s Green Ghana Day in Accra, Mr. Jinapor said since 2018, the Ministry through the Forestry Commission has planted 122.2 hectares of trees at the Achimota Forest through the Youth in Afforestation Programme.

He said members of the Diplomatic Corps and some British citizens will plant some trees in the Achimota forest in Commemoration of the Platinum Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom.

The Sector Minister said "the 20 million tree planting targeted by the Government this year is in response to global Climate Change”.

