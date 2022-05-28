Achimota forest land: Stop judging Sir John – Blay

Freddie Blay is National Chairman of the NPP

The late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) is being judged wrongly by Ghanaians in relation to the properties captured in his alleged leaked will, the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has defended.

“People have misconstrued and exaggerated it. I have known Sir John; he is my contemporary. He is a lawyer, worked at several places and owned some businesses. I don’t know how he acquired his assets, but I will not be in a hurry to say that he obtained everything within two years”, Mr Blay told journalists on the sidelines of the Western Regional NPP delegates conference at Ampain in the Ellembelle District



“So, we shouldn’t use this to judge Sir John”, Mr Blay noted.



Among the list of properties captured in the will are some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest reserve, potions of which were recently declassified for onward release to the pre-acquisition owners, the Owoo family; and properties at the Sakumono Ramsar site.



Mr Blay said: “Investigations have started as to what it is”.



“Perhaps, it is part of the land that has been given to the [Owoo family] that Sir John might have purchased”.

“It is not that he, as a former CEO of the Forestry Commission has gone to get a place for himself. It is not so.”



“Fortunately, it has come out, and it is part of our drive against corruption”.



“If, indeed, he acquired them illegally, why not? But people shouldn’t make it look as if because Sir John has bought state lands, all NPP members are crooks, and they have all acquired properties illegally”, Mr Blay noted.



