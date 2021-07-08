Achimota school on two-weeks lockdown over rise in coronavirus cases

Achimota school

• Achimota School has been partially locked down

• This is due to the detection of COVID-19 Delta strain in the school



• 135 students tested positive to the virus



The Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have partially locked down the Achimota School following the detection of the COVID-19 Delta strain in the school.



As per a directive to the school’s authorities, no one will be allowed in or out of the school for the next two weeks.



About 135 students tested positive for the new variant, though 89 later recovered.



Authorities were alerted by the outbreak of the viral disease in the school after three students were taken ill between Monday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 16 for influenza-like symptoms.

They were tested in line with laid down protocols, and all three results turned out positive.



They subsequently isolated, and all contacts were placed under mandatory quarantine on campus.



Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa, in a Citi FM report sighted by GhanaWeb, has asked parents not to panic, assuring that measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the students.



“I want to assure the entire country, especially for parents who have their wards in Achimota that every measure has been taken to ensure that we contain the spread of the virus,” he said.



Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, Director of Public Health, GHS, told Joy News that, day students of the school are supposed to stay at home for the next two weeks.



“We are not going to allow any visitation in the school for the next two weeks. The day students are going to be kept at home for the next two weeks, while those who are positive [for COVID-19] are going to be kept in isolation,” he said.