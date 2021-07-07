Achimota school will not be closed down over delta variant of coronavirus - Dr. Kuma-Aboagye

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has debunked claims that Achimota School was going to be closed down after a total of 135 students and teachers tested positive to various variants of COVID-19 including Delta.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye over the weekend confirmed the presence of the Delta variant at Achimota School but however did not disclose the number of Delta variant cases.



Speaking further during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokooo', the GHS boss said the Achimota cases have been contained on the campus and that there will be no need to close down the school.



"Achimota school has so far produced about 135 positive cases and we're still waiting. We have tested 844 people and we have 500 results so far," he added.



Delta Variant



Ghana is said to have recorded the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus in a community after news broke that the variant had been detected at the Kotoka International Airport.

Six persons were reportedly picked up by the authorities for testing positive.



The detection of the Delta variant within a community in the country was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, July 2, 2021 with the announcement made on the Facebook wall of the Ministry of Information-Ghana.



The Delta variant, which originates from India, is known to be the most contagious among all the Coronavirus variants.



