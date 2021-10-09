Achubunyo community gets equipment to deal with bush fires

Samuel A. Jinapor presenting the item to one of the farmers

The German government has presented Fire fighting equipment worth 450,000 Ghana cedis to the Achubunyo Community of the Danmongo in the Savannah Region to halt bush fires and deforestation in the community.

The items include, weather station, gloves, working gears, bicycles, fire beater among many other equipment which were donated during the handing over ceremony at Achubunyo on Friday, 8th October, 2021.



The rapid response equipment according to the German Ambassador, His Excellency Daniel Krull forms part of global efforts and complement the government of Ghana's existing intervention towards the fight against bush fires and climate change in general.



The German envoy said this is just one part of the larger picture. He stated " This is one piece of the bigger picture and this is a project for deforestation and alternatives for charcoal production in the Savannah Region"



On his part, The Member of Parliament for Danmongo constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor said one of the issue that has been prevalent in all the regions he has visited on his tour of the 5 Regions of the North is that of deforestation and forest degradation and so he is particularly happy that this project has been set in motion.

He further stated that government is poised to reverse this trend to protect the forest cover of the Savannah ecological zone. Adding that it is the reason why his Ministry has placed an outright ban on the harvesting, processing, exporting and importing of Rosewood.



Hon. Jinapor assured the German government on behalf of the community that the equipment donated will be put to good use.



He also expressed his gratitude and that of the government of Ghana to the Federal Republic of German for their continuous support to sustainable forest management in Ghana.