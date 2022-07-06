0
Menu
News

Acid attack victim, Memuna now has her full sight restored

AcidUK 30-year-old Memuna Malik was attacked with acid in Saudi Arabia

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: crimecheckghana.org

30-year-old Memuna Malik has undergone the second of a series of surgeries that has restored her sight fully.

She was partially blind in an acid attack in Saudi Arabia, which deformed her face and parts of her body.

Memuna said when she returned to Ghana, she had to veil her face to hide her scary look as she was subjected to mockery.

“A child in the community where I live said I looked like a masquerade whiles making a mockery of me. Since then I could not walk in town without covering my face,” she recounted her painful experience.

With support from Crime Check Foundation (CCF), she underwent the first phase of a series of surgeries, which got her face to shape, but her sight was partial.

“My eyes never closed even when I sleep. I could not sleep well,” she said.

But after undergoing the second surgery, Memuna says she can now see fully. Thanks to CCF and donors for their support.

In an interview with crimecheckghana.org, the young lady could not hide her tears of joy for the love and support she has received from the Foundation and its donors.

“I thank CCF and the donors for their unrelenting support. May God restore anything they have lost because of me,” she said.

The surgery also gave her a facelift to her face.

“Every month I visit the hospital for an injection recommended by doctors. Because of that, the second surgery was postponed several times until June 13 when doctors gave the green light for me to prepare for the surgery. The doctors had wanted to operate on my flattened nose as well but they rescinded the decision because of the pains I will go through.”

“My eyes were covered with stitches after the surgery and was itching to have them removed quickly. Finally, I have my sight fully restored,” she said.

The next phase of the surgery would be to lift her nose.

Source: crimecheckghana.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network