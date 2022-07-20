Acquire the needed skills if you want to succeed in life – Tarkwa youth told

Tarkwa youth being advised

The youth of Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have been encouraged to acquire skills instead of engaging in illegal mining because the ‘attractive’ job could disappear.

Mr Adolf Amervor, the Project Manager for Michelti – a construction company in charge of Tarkwa Stadium refurbishment– offered this advise during a media tour of the Tarkwa TnA Park being funded by Goldfields Ghana Tarkwa Mines.



His words came on the back of the youth’s dawning incompetence following their engagement in the construction works.



The company which is reconstructing the Tarkwa stadium reported that Gold Fields Ghana asked them to use local craftspeople for the project.

“Although we have engaged a majority of Tarkwa residents, the majority of them fall short of our quality criteria,” Mr Amervor divulged.



Despite the shortfall, he stated that his outfit is willing to train them on the job hoping that after the stadium construction, the knowledge and skills they would have gained would have an impact on Tarkwa’s construction sector.



When the refurbishment is completed, the stadium will now have a seating capacity of 10,400.