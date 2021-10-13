Act according to the books – Okoe-Boye to resurrected radio stations

Former lawmaker for the Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

A former lawmaker for the Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has admonished the radio stations that have been approved for relicensing by the National Communications Authority (NCA) months after they were shut down for irregularities on April 21, 2021, after the NCA audit in 2017, to make sure they act in accordance with the regulations.

He added that the newly approved stations must do well to honor their financial and legal obligations not to warrant their unfortunate censure in the future.



Dr. Okoe-Boye refuted the claims that the affected stations were shut down because of their political affiliations to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying there are radio stations that had broadcast obscene contents and had been summoned before the National Media Commission (NMC) for censoring.



He said the beleaguered stations were shut down not because of their contents, as that would have been under the auspices of the NMC but the shut down was based on the fact that they did not honor their financial obligations and licensing issues.

Dr. Okoe-Boye made this call in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Wednesday, October 13.



He was reacting on the heels of the approval for relicensing of some radio stations that were shut down in the country by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for not having licenses to operate and not honoring their financial obligations after the NCA radio audit in 2017.



“The message here is that, it doesn’t matter if you are affiliated to a political party or not, they should make sure they go according to the books so that even your enemies can’t come for you when they, unfortunately, happen to take office”, he admonished on the New Day show.