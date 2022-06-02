Act as ambassadors for Green Ghana Project - Deputy Lands Minister to PROs of MDAs

Benito Owusu-Bio engaging the PROs of the various ministries

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry and Chairman of the Green Ghana National Planning Committee on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 engaged the Public Relations Officers/Managers of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to court support for the Green Ghana Project.

Addressing the communications officers, Benito said the ministry, will need their support as the mouthpiece of their various institutions to carry the message of planting 20 million trees on June 10 across board.



He pointed out that although the Ministry’s ideal target is to plant 20 million trees on June 10, he expects that even after the day, the PROs will see to it, that planting of seedlings procured are done even after the schedule date.



He entreated the officers to organise short ceremonial events for their Ministers to plant trees around their work places adding that " if you don't have space around your Ministry, you can find somewhere within the agencies under your outfit and plant there"



"You are also to serve as Ambassadors at your respective MDAs" he pointed out.

Mr. Joseph Osaikwan, the Technical Director for Forestry who was present at the meeting briefed the Officers on the strategy the Ministry has adopted for the 2022 edition.



He said "the whole idea is to plant 10 million trees in degraded Forest Reserves across the country and the other 10 million trees in households, medians of roads, compounds, schools, recreational grounds, degraded watershed areas and in your various institutions and that is where we need you most"



He commended the PR managers for their support last year especially on timely reports on the tree planting exercise of the happenings in their respective MDAs.



The officers were also given the opportunity to ask questions and also contribute their comments and suggestions.