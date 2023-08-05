Act decisively to reduce the destruction of the ecosystem — Moderator

Moderator of the General Assembly of the EP Church Ghana, Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col (rtd.) Bliss Divine

Source: GNA

Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col (rtd.) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has reminded Christians not to toy with ‘creation care’.

“We must therefore act fast and decisively to reduce the destruction of our ecosystem,” he advised.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko gave the advice in his pastoral letter to all the Church’s agents and congregations with the heading “Pastoral letter VI: Revive us, heal us oh Lord” sighted by the Ghana News Agency.



He noted that industrial pollution of the air and water bodies, bad farming practices and the use of dangerous chemicals had contributed immensely to climate degradation.



The Moderator said it had also resulted in change of seasons, flooding, and draughts.



He said as Christians their scope of responsibility should cover the environment as their habitation and sanitation as their culture and value.



He advised them to keep their environments clean adding that according to the Ghana Health Service 70 per cent of all outpatient diseases in the country were caused by poor environmental sanitation.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko urged food vendors to reduce the use of plastics to wrap food and called on the government to consider banning its use.



He said the government and industries should promote the manufacture and use of strong and reusable paper bags.



He urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to enforce sanitation codes and bylaws and punish those who litter the environment.



The Moderator asked Christians to be in the forefront of the fight against galamsey, open defecation and dumping of refuse.



“We all have a duty to leave a healthy environment for the future generation,” he noted.



He reminded Christians that revival did not occur outside the atmosphere of sincere and fervent prayer.

He said revival began with people who came under deep conviction and fervently cry out in prayer, confession of their sins and omissions, commissions, and repentance of their sins.



The Moderator noted that to keep their hopes alive, they should work hard enough to promote practical Christianity in their churches.



He bemoaned the situation where some of the church’s agents lack commitment and self-sacrifice.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko therefore called on all agents and members of the church “to participate actively in the rescue, revival and healing mission of the church.”