Act on Labianca issue to win public confidence - GII tasks Akufo-Addo

Senior Programme Manager and Research Officer at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Adda, says government must release all resources needed to make the OSP office fully functional.

Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme ‘FOCUS‘, which discussed the half-year report by the OSP, Awelana Adda said the President must be interested in the Labianca issue as a measure of winning back public confidence in his quest to fight corruption.



Pressure has been mounting on government to force the CEO of Labianca to resign as a member of the Council of State and board member of GPHA following an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) into alleged corruption.



A member of the NPP Legal Team, Gary Nimako Marfo, also stated that President Akufo-Addo will make a public pronouncement on the Labianca Case at the right time.



He said the report by the Special Prosecutor on the issue has generated a lot of public interest giving the position of the CEO of Labianca as a member of the Council of State and a board member of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority.

Mr. Nimako Marfo said the NPP and, for that matter, the government have not sent anyone to vilify the OSP for doing his work.



A Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, stated that the loud silence by the President is not helping matters.



He said he was initially skeptical about the Office of the Special Persecutor, but current development gives hope.



