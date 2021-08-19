Act on findings in Auditor-General’s report – GACC to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The leadership of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration to take immediate steps to act on the findings and recommendations in the report of the Auditor-General for the period ending December 2020.

The acting Auditor-General of the Republic, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, released to the public his audit report for the period ending December 2020 on the Public Accounts of Ghana-Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions.



The audit report was submitted to the parliament on the 3rd of May 2021, pursuant to Article 187 (5) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584).



Addressing President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today the 18th of August 2021 when he led a delegation from the GACC to pay a courtesy call on the President, Nana Osei-Bonsu, Chairman of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, indicated that the Auditor General’s report shows consistent mismanagement and abuse of public funds over the years and government must take steps to deal with the vex matters in the report.



“The reports show that six different types of financial irregularities (cash irregularities, payroll irregularities, procurement irregularities, tax irregularities, stores irregularities, and contract irregularities) continue to plague the nation’s finances. For example, the Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the year ended 31st December 2019 shows that the six forms of irregularities listed above cost the country up to GH¢608,670,447” Nana Osei-Bonsu said.

“There is a more worrying picture in the subsequent report of the Auditor General, which is the “Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana-Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions for the Year Ended 31 December 2020.” According to the Auditor-General, the total irregularities stood at GH¢12,856,172,626, higher than the figures recorded for 2019” the GACC Chairman added.



GNPC – Aker Deal



On the alleged leaked audio of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) planning to opposed GNPC’s quest to purchase stakes in Aker and AGM, Nana Osei-Bonsu, said that the GACC only sought to express some misgivings on the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)/AKER Energy $1.1bn that has already received the green light from Parliament to proceed.



“Our underlying interest in this conversation is to help government fashion out a strategy that achieves government’s objective at the most value for money. Mr. President, we are not in any way opposed to increasing the government’s stakes in natural resource ownership. It is our considered opinion that a pause to reflect and engage with citizens and other industry experts will shape your vision for the oil sector” Mr. Osei-Bonsu said.

President Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo welcomed the suggestions and recommendations tabled by the leadership of the GACC through their chairman. He noted that the Auditor General’s comprehensive report will be given the necessary attention it deserves.



On the confirmation of the appointment of the acting Auditor General, the President observed that the circumstances leading to the existence of the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, occasioned his decision to allow the current occupant of the office to remain in an acting capacity to settle in the space.



He added that his administration has initiated the process expected to lead to Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu’s confirmation as the substantive Auditor General soon.

Other Matters Arising



President Akufo in response to the several other issues raised by the GACC such as the state of the country’s corruption fight, limitations of the 1992 Constitution, the election of MMDCEs, the legalization and extension of multiparty elections to the local Assemblies and the Chief Executives’ offices, and the devolution of more power and resources to the Regions, the Districts, and the communities in the country, among others, noted that he welcomes all the concerns raised and his administration will give urgent attention to all of them.



The GACC



GACC exists to promote anti-corruption efforts and integrity through sustained and effective coordination of state and non-state actors, strategic partnerships, as well as mobilizing citizens and citizen groups.

Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has over the years received support towards the implementation of its project activities to pursue its vision which is “a corruption-free Ghana”.



Current funders include: William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), and Oxfam Ghan



GACC Member Institutions



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD), Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Ghana Conference of Religions for Peace (GCRP), Commonwealth Human Right Initiative (CHRI), Good Governance Africa (GGA), Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Ghana Audit Service (GAS), and Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) are all institutions who are part of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition.