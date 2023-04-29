Act swiftly on Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey report – GII urges Akufo-Addo, anti-corruption bodies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Prof. Frimpong-Boateng (right)

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and anti-corruption state institutions to take prompt action with regard to the report on the fight against Illegal mining undertaken by the now defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The report authored by the then Chairperson of the IMCIM details complicity on the part of some high-ranking government officials in illegal mining and the GII is demanding that the President and state institutions act with dispatch on it and restore the apparent lack of trust in them to act appropriately on such matters.



“The Professor Frimpong Boateng report, therefore, does not only offer the President an opportunity to redeem the trust of the people of Ghana but also places a burden on state institutions such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice ( CHRAJ) to rebuild public confidence, which according to the Afrobarometer round 6, 63 percent of Ghanaians would rather engage religious leaders in resolving their issues rather than engaging state institutions,” the GII said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Presidency had earlier dismissed the report as, among others, a catalog of personal grievances and claims which was improperly submitted to the Presidency.



A full statement of GII is below: