Acting President of Upper Axim Traditional Council fired over partisanship

Nana Adusei II is the dismissed acting President of Upper Axim Traditional Council

Nana Adusei II, Chief of Brawire in Upper Axim Traditional Area in Nzema East Municipality of Western Region, has been fired as the acting president of the Upper Axim Traditional Council.

For eight months, the Chief of Brawire, has been acting as president of the Council due to absence of a substantive President.



Unfortunately, the chief, has been kicked out of office following accusations that he has been misconducting himself with partisanship and using unconventional methods to protect his interest instead of pushing for appointment of a substantive Paramount Chief for Upper Axim Traditional Area.



The Paramountcy, has been operating for 43 years without a substantive head following protracted chieftaincy dispute in the fishing community.



The absence of a substantive Paramount Chief in the Traditional Area, has denied the Upper Axim Traditional Council a substantive President.



"The appointment of Nana Adusei II, has been terminated. He is no longer the acting president of Upper Axim Traditional Council"

Speaking in an interview with journalists, head of the Royal Family in Upper Axim, Nana Osei Bonsu, confirmed that indeed the decision to kick out the acting President of the Council, was a consensus one reached by members of the Royal family.



"He has involved himself in active politics, and also, he does things without the consent of the traditional council," he concluded.



In an earlier interview with the media, Registrar of the Upper Axim Traditional Council, Solomon Kwafo, said the chieftaincy issue and its accompanying dispute, must be tackled robustly by all the key stakeholders in the Traditional Council to allow peace to reign in Upper Axim.



"There is no Paramount Chief in Upper Axim, and therefore, there is no President for Upper Axim Traditional Council, he said.



The royal family in charge of selecting the Paramount Chief, has been litigating over the right person qualified to occupy the stool, therefore, making the stool vacant for well over 43 years.

According to him, the Upper Axim Traditional Council in the Nzema East Municipality cannot boast of any substantive President due to the protracted Chieftaincy dispute in the area.



"The reason is because, the traditional area has been engulfed in chieftaincy dispute for decades, approximately 43 years, therefore making the stool vacant, and in the process retarding development."



The Registrar said, the negative development must be tackled by all stakeholders to give peace and stability the chance to reign in the area.



Upper Axim Traditional Council, is one of the five Traditional Councils in Nzema East Municipality in Western Region .



However, currently, the Traditional Council operates without any substantive President following the absence of a substantive Paramount Chief to ascend to the stool.

"The royals from the main royal gate entitled to ascend to the stool, have been in dispute for decades, therefore rendering the stool vacant," he said.



Explaining repercussions of this unending dispute, the Registrar of the Traditional Council, Solomon Kwafo, said development in the area obviously is being impeded.



Explaining genesis of the dispute, the Registrar noted that although he was transferred to the council quite recently, his understanding is that members of the royal gate responsible have not been cooperating with each other.



"They ought to have buried their differences for the sake of unity, peace and harmony. At the end, it is progress and development that matters."



He could not fathom why the same family would litigate for all these years without any amicable solution found to cure the disturbances.

Solomon Kwafo has therefore appealed to prominent citizens of Upper Axim, religious leaders in the area, and opinion leaders who will great influence, to intervene to force the family to select the right leader deserving enough to ascend the throne.



"I have been speaking to religious leaders, opinion leaders, telling them to make their voices count, so that at the end, the family will decide who will lead the Paramountcy, so that the traditional council will have a substantive President," he said.



Chieftaincy, he noted, should be used to promote development, wellbeing and welfare of members of society, and not the selfish interest of few individuals, he underscored.