Action Chapel’s Impact Convention begins on November 26, in Accra

A section of the audience from previous edition

Source: Action Chapel International

After months of preparation, Action Chapel’s annual convention, IMPACT, begins tomorrow, November 26, 2023, at the church’s headquarters on the Spintex Road in Accra, Ghana.

The program is expected to draw tens of thousands of Christians and non-Christians globally who will either converge on the church’s premises or connect online. And for television lovers, it will be broadcast on Dominion TV on DSTV channel 352.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams, the host and General Overseer of Action Chapel, is promising attendees a spiritual encounter that goes beyond the ordinary.



‘For those seeking open doors and divine intervention—whether it's healing, an end to negative cycles, or financial breakthroughs—I will say this is your chance to claim with faith what belongs to you," he passionately declared.



He added: ‘God has already opened the doors to your breakthrough, your miracle, and I believe this convention will empower you spiritually to walk through those doors and take possession of His promises.’



Under the theme ‘Open Doors,’ this eight-day event, running from Sunday, November 26, to Sunday, December 3, 2023 will feature a blend of prayer, music and life-transforming word ministrations.



Participants have the choice to join either the morning sessions at 9:00 a.m. or the evening sessions at 5:00 p.m, or attend both.

From the prophetic teachings of Nigeria's Apostle Joshua Selman to the grounded doctrine of America's Bishop Michael Pitts, this year’s convention has a powerful lineup of faith leaders, including the insightful Bishop Gregory Toussaint, the renowned American Televangelist Pastor Paula White-Cain, the inspirational Rev. Dr. David Antwi, and the energetic Apostle Isi Igenegba. Each speaker will deliver a message that will resonate with the theme ‘Open Doors’ and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the participants.



The Impact convention will also showcase musical performances from Minister Joe Mettle, Minister Simiane, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Lady Elsie Duncan-Williams Otoo, Pastor Ella Duncan-Williams King, Minister Efe Grace, Minister Kofi Peprah and legendary Ghanaian musician and actor Akosua Adjepong.



To add to the excitement, attendees are encouraged to wear their IMPACT t-shirts on the opening and closing nights to create a sense of unity among them.



Over the years, the event has reshaped destinies, transformed the lives of many, and recorded numerous testimonies of healings and breakthroughs.



This consistent history of impact is precisely why people continue to attend, and there's every expectation that this year's gathering will uphold that tradition.



