ActionAid Ghana supports Badu-Drobo Community with a two-unit kindergarten school

The regional minister said the new facility will help improve learning

Source: Esther Brown, Contributor

ActionAid Ghana has handed over a two-unit kindergarten school facility to authorities of Badu-Drobo community in the Bono region.

The model block which was funded by ActionAid Italy comes with facilities such as sanitary and mechanized water, furniture, teaching and learning materials for the classrooms and a playground to ensure a balanced learning environment.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, John Nkaw, Interim Country Director, ActionAid Ghana, noted that the “provision of the model facility is an exhibition of ActionAid’s long-standing commitment and determination to promote the rights of all citizens to equitable access to good-quality, child-friendly public education that build confidence and self-esteem of people to demand transparency and accountability from duty bearers.”



He said that despite the provisions in the 1992 constitution of Ghana which states that “All persons shall have the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities and with a view to achieving the full realization of that right,” several communities in urban, peri-urban and rural areas in the country, do not have access to quality education.



Mr. Nkaw further appealed to all stakeholders to ensure the school is continuously handled by trained early childhood teachers and also monitor the outcomes that will result in the investment.



Hajia Zeinabu Ayariga, Vice Board Chair, ActionAid Ghana, called on all members of the community to take a keen interest in the maintenance of the facility, stressing, that a good maintenance culture will ensure the basic educational needs of the community are addressed.





Justina Owusu Banahene, Bono Regional Minister, also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to ActionAid on behalf of the Chiefs and people and the Regional Coordinating Council for the construction of the child-friendly facility.



According to her, the facility would go a long way to improve the teaching and learning of the children, and significantly improve the quality of life of the people.



She urged ActionAid to continue to provide complimentary interventions in the areas of education, health, water, and sanitation, among others.



The Minister noted that the challenges in the country are enormous and cannot be solely addressed by the central government, therefore citizens and development agencies should support the government to provide the needed solutions towards the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

She encouraged members of Badu-Drobo and the various communities to initiate projects that can contribute to their development without necessarily waiting on the District Assemblies.



“I must admit that there is still a lot to do if we are to achieve universal primary education by 2030. All stakeholders must rally and put in efforts to eradicate the obstacles which are hindering the achievement of the Fourth Sustainable Development Goal”.



Dr. Loiusa Acheampong, Tain District Chief Executive, called on all parents of the pupils to ensure they are well fed before being sent to school.



The Chief of Badu-Drobo, Nana Abu Bakari, assured ActionAid and all stakeholders of the community’s commitment to properly maintain the facility to ensure its sustainability.