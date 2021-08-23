Activities of money doublers, ritualists in media could be a trigger for recent murders - Expert

There is a surge in recorded murder cases across the country

A criminologist and lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Edgar Tachie Akonnor, has underscored the need for the appropriate authorities to clamp down on the open advertisement of quick money activities.

Reacting to the arrest of the 28-year-old architect who allegedly murdered three persons and stored their parts in a fridge, the lecturer said there could be several factors that could trigger such an act.



He said such crimes could be influenced or triggered by several factors including, the activities of money doublers and ritualists.



The lecturer explained that these activities could be triggers for people who want to make quick money.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the adverts or activities of ritualists promising people quick money could easily influence people to engage in serial killings or murders just to have access to the money promised them.

He advised the country to address the issue in the media landscape and call a spade a spade because it is having serious implications on our security.



He said although civilisation and transformation in religion and culture should help in reducing such crimes, we have witnessed worse situations in the country.



Edgar Tachie Akonnor also asked the Police to extend their investigations from all angles to help them have a conclusive outcome on the matter.



He added that if such issues are not addressed, it would be accepted by Ghanaians, and people will no longer see it as a problem.