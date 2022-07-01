Activities of rogue websites, social media scammers great challenge to credibility of examinations- WAEC

File photo/ West African Examination council

Source: GNA

The activities of rogue website operators and social media scammers whose primary aim is to make money at the expense of the credibility of examinations is one of the major challenges of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mrs. Wendy E. Addy Lamptey, Head of National Office, WAEC, has said.

She said, "even before we begin the conduct of this year's WASSCE, the nefarious activities of these scammers have already started."



The Head of the National Office said the Council was, however, working closely with the Police, National Investigation Bureau (NIB), and other security agencies to address the situation.



Mrs. Lamptey was speaking at the WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony for WASSCE for School candidates, 2020 and 2021 held in Accra on Thursday.



This year, the Council recognised the achievements of two cohorts of candidates because it was unable to organise the awards ceremony for WASSCE, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Lamptey appealed to the awardees to be worthy ambassadors in the fight against examination malpractice, adding, "we believe that your peers will heed your call when you join us in our crusade".



"We wish to reiterate that safeguarding the sanctity of our examinations is a collective responsibility,” She added.



Mrs. Lamptey said the Council's preparation for this year’s examinations was on course and hinted of a second webinar series for supervisors and invigilators on their role of upholding the integrity of examinations.



She said sensitisation programmes for candidates were currently ongoing across the country with candidates being taken through the “do's and don'ts” of examinations.

She reminded candidates that they could pass their examinations without cheating, adding they should also access the Chief Examiners’ report on the Council's website to obtain useful information on examinations.



Mrs. Lamptey further cautioned candidates to stay away from all websites that purported to have timetables for upcoming examinations, saying the Council had made available credible examination timetables to all Heads of Schools.



Mr. Parteh Bah, Registrar of WAEC, noted that at the international level, Ghana continued to produce award winners each year.



"WAEC monitors the progress of its award winners. We have found over the years that they all maintain top notch performance in their academic pursuits and chosen careers in different parts of the world," Mr. Bah said.

WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 first Prize Winner in Ghana went to Mr Cecil Tetteh Kumah, former student of Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.



The second prize went to Mr. Godfred Aseda Obeng, a former Student of Hope College, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.



Ms. Afua Maukure Ansah, a former student of Achimota School received the third prize.



The WASSCE for school candidates, 2021 first prize winner in Ghana went to Mr. Asante Kwame Brako, former student of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, and a contestant and winner of the 2021 Accra Regional Maths and Science quiz Competition.

Mr. Ohene-Amoani Kwaku, a former student of St James Seminary Senior High School, took the second prize.



The third prize went to Korang Ageyi Ransford Nana, a former student of St James Seminary Senior High School.



Other students who excelled in other programmes received various awards.



The awardees were given laptops and cash prizes.