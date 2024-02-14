Acute water shortage: Declare state of emergency in Tamale – Tamale South MP to govt

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu is pleading with the government to declare a state of emergency in the Tamale Metropolis over acute water shortages.

According to the MP some residents have been without water supply for the past two years.



The situation has been exacerbated by abandoned water projects.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu disclosed the situation has reached desperate levels and thus declaration of a state of emergency will enable government release funds to address the challenge.



MP for Bodi and former deputy Minister for Works and Housing Sampson Ahi urged majority MPs to assist in getting government to address the challenge just as the Mahama administration did for their communities when in power.