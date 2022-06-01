Ada Coastal belt residents cry for a police post

Their calls for a police station is due to increased criminal activities in the area

Source: GNA

Residents along the coastal belt of the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have bemoaned the lack of police posts and called on the Inspector General of Police to consider setting up a post there.

The residents explained that the lack of police posts was spearheading crime and insecurity in their coastal communities.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada, Mr. Philip Sai, the Presiding Member for the Ada West District Assembly said the police post would enable the police to respond to the high incidence of crime in the area and improve security and protection of life and property.



He noted that the communities were experiencing high rates of insecurity, stressing that the situation was a result of the absence of police stations.



“To maintain sanity in these communities, we appeal to the authorities to help us establish a police station here that would put people on their toes and to an extent clamp down on some of the ill behaviours among the youth," he said.



Mr. Sai, who is also the Assembly Member for Anyamam Electoral Area, one of the coastal communities widely known for fishing activities, noted that the Ada West District Police Command was unable to honour crime invitations on time.

He explained that sometimes they complained about logistical support hence the urgent need to get a police post that was closer to the communities to curb criminal acts.



Some of the residents explained that it took them time to get to Sege, the District capital to report crimes, which allowed culprits to go unpunished.



"The Police issue is affecting us because sometimes when crimes happen you have to go to Sege to lodge a complaint, it's far and by the time you get back the criminals might have completed their operations and left," Mr. Amos Mantey, a fisherman at Akplablanya, near Sege reiterated.



He said thieves and wee smokers were currently breaking people's doors, stealing money and other valuables.



Mr. Charles Nateh Abayateye, an Opinion Leader at Anyamam also indicated that due to the police station at Sege all the criminals are undertaking their heinous acts at the coastal belt.

"The younger ones are smoking and stealing, you can't sleep at night because they want something to steal.



“Our phones, flat-screen televisions, and monies especially when there is a funeral in town," he added.



He said there was the need for Anyamam as a Zonal Centre of the District to at least get a police post for other communities to depend on; "Because from Wokumagbe in Ada West to Pute in Ada East, there is no police station which is affecting us negatively."



The affected communities include: Wokumagbe, Akplabanya, Anyamam, Goi, Lolonya, Kpetitsekope, Kablevu, Bornikope, Agbedrafour, Kpotusm, among others.