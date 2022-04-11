0
Menu
News

Ada DCE appeals to residents to fulfill financial obligations

1.21453084.jpeg Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, DCE of Ada-East District Assembly delivering an address

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive of Ada-East District Assembly has appealed to the residents to fulfill their financial obligations to the state by paying property rates and permits.

She said the Assembly had over the years been confronted with challenges including inadequate funds to bring expected development to the length and breadth of the district.

The DCE explained that the Assembly’s estimated Internally Generated Funds (IGF) was GH¢1,077,563.39, however, GH¢1,009, 577.62 was realized.

She indicated that, although that was a great achievement, the Assembly fell short in the areas of rates and rents saying that there was an unusually huge expenditure demand.

Ms Pobee noted that the Assembly revenue collectors and taskforce had been dispatched to move from house to house to distribute bills and collect revenue.

She said owners of buildings without permits and temporal structures without or expired permits must renew them.

Ms Pobee appealed to the residents to be involved in revenue generation in their various electoral areas.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died