Ada East District Assembly holds maiden town hall meeting

Some members of the Ada East District Assembly

Source: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor, Contributor

The Ada East District Assembly in Greater Accra Region in collaboration with Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has held its first town hall meeting in the year at Big Ada to detail to the people the development agendas of the district.

The interactive programme gathered together dignitaries including; traditional authorities, Assembly Members, departmental and unit heads at the assembly, political parties representatives to ask questions concerning all the sectors of the economy notably on the livelihood of the inhabitants in the district.



Development



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee mentioned that the district has benefited from among the numerous government flagship programmes in sectors of education, agriculture on the government’s agenda to ensure planting for food and jobs and one district one factory.



In the area of agriculture, she said “Government’s flagship programmes for agriculture is very much on course in the district. It is worthy to know that the district has received its share of subsidized fertilizers from the government to boost farming activities”



She added that in order to revamp food production throughout the year, the assembly has positioned itself to be selected for small scale irrigation system which has been constructed at Angorsikopey a suburb of Ada.





Ms. Sarah Dugbakie also commended the district security agency for ensuring peace in the communities in the district by organising regular patrols to check crime and taking front line actions to combat criminal activities.



The DCE also briefed the stakeholders on education touching on the school feeding programme mentioning that implementation of the school feeding programme is on course.



She said “There are 43 beneficial schools benefiting from the program increasing the enrolment of students from 11,250 to 12,655. We have made a request to the school feeding authorities to cover all schools in the district”.



Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee also counted that, the district has supported people with diverse disability challenges ranging from the provision of the deep freezer, assistance devices, motorbikes, computers, agriculture machines, PVC pipes, plumbing machines, plastic chairs, setup equipment and wheelchairs.

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee who is also the first female DCE of the area said electricity has been extended to villages over bunks under the rural electrification programme.



Call on all inclusive governance



Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee who is confirmed for the second time as DCE for the area has also called on the stakeholders to actively take part in the administration of the district as the district welcomes all healthy constructive criticism.