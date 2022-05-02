Ada East records 593 malaria cases in three months

Malaria among children under five years was 86 representing 14 percent

The Ada-East District Health Directorate has recorded a total of 593 malaria cases between January and March, Mr Anderson Obeng Amoako, District Malaria Focal Person has disclosed.

The data shows that 231 of the cases representing 39 percent were recorded among males while 276 cases representing 47 percent were recorded among females. The number of cases recorded among children under five years was 86 representing 14 percent with no death recorded.



Mr Amoako explained that the possible causes of malaria in the district were the presence of breeding sites emanating from dugouts from construction building sites, and residents’ refusal to sleep in treated mosquito nets.



The Malaria Focal Person for the Ada-East District indicated that measures had been put in place to reduce the menace which included the intensification of public education.

It also seeks to empower the residents to differentiate between signs of malaria and other diseases to reduce the rate at which people who tested positive for malaria are also encouraged to take their malaria drugs.



“There were times where we had a lot of cases, people look at the signs and say it’s malaria, but we want to make sure that the cases were confirmed and then you receive treatment,” Mr Amoako stated.



Mr. Amoako said Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) were being distributed and encouraging the people to use them.