Ada Songhor project: Tema Regional Police urges factions to engage and bring peace

A file photo of people mining salt

The Commander of the Tema Regional Police Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Daniel Kwame Afriyie, has called on the feuding factions in the Ada Songhor saga to put away their differences and smoke the peace pipe.

The factions have been at each other’s necks for years over a land, resulting in various forms of clashes between them.



But at a meeting out together by the police commander, he appealed to them to work at restoring peace among themselves, a report by newsghana.com has said.

This was also after there was no conclusion arrived at during the meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022, between the police and the factions.



Addressing them, DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie gave them the assurances of the Ghana Police Service to restore the peace if only they would also cooperate.