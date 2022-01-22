Ada Traditional Council condemns attack on Radio Ada, urges station to stop propaganda journalism

Some thugs recently attacked the local community radio and vandalised some of its properties

Thugs attack radio Ada

Employees of Radio Ada assaulted



Radio Ada temporary shutdown after thugs vandalized station



The Ada Traditional Council (ATC), has condemned the attack on Radio Ada in the Greater Accra Region by some suspected thugs while urging the station to be responsible in their reportage and put an end to the propaganda attacks.



According to management of Radio Ada, the station was violently attacked by a group of eight (unidentified) men on Thursday, January 2022, around 11:30 a.m.



The management of the station added that an employee on-air was physically assaulted while the studio equipment of the station was vandalized leading to the temporary shutdown of the station.

Addressing the media at a press briefing at the Palace of the Paramount Chief of Ada, the ATC condemned the attack but urged the radio station to be responsible in their reportage to prevent such things from happening in the future.



Spokesperson of the ATC, Nene Agudey Obichere III stated that they are counting on the police to bring the perpetrators to book.



"We are here to condemn the attack on Radio Ada on Thursday, January 2022, around 11:30 a.m. We firmly believe the investigation by the police will result in the apprehension of the criminals who committed this crime.



"But we cannot condemn the attack without talking about the event that led to the attack in the first place. Radio Ada should stop using their platform to promote hate speech.



"Radio Ada should be responsible in their programming and not allow anybody to use it to insult leaders when they don't agree with something. And also, people who don't agree with what they do shouldn't take the law into their own hands but should rather petition the National Media Commission," Nene Agudey Obichere III concluded.