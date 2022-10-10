Ada Traditional Council denies reports of tension during chief’s funeral

Elders and members of the Kudzragbe Clan mourning the late Asafoatsengua Tsatsu Pediator IV

The Kudzragbe Divisional Council of the Ada Traditional Area has debunked reports that there were tensions during the funeral of the late Asafoatsengua Tsatsu Pediator IV.

In a release, the Secretary to the Kudzragbe Divisional Council of the Ada Traditional Area, Nomo Daniel Fierty-Gamor, declared that the burial of the chief was peaceful.



According to him, there were media reports which suggested that prior to the burial, there was tension in Ada because of the Chief’s burial.



“Contrary to reports in some media houses in Accra, over the weekend prior to the burial, that there was tension in Ada because of the Chief’s burial there was absolute peace during the whole burial ceremony and thanksgiving service which rounded off the burial activities”, the Secretary stressed in his statement.



The statement also indicated that the burial took place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, amidst a great show of love for the chief.



The “burial took place at the Kudzragbe Asafoatsengua Royal Family Mausoleum at Big Ada, capital of the Ada Traditional Area…amid a great show of love and outpouring of grief for the late Asafoatsengua Tsatsu Pediator IV of the Kudzragbe Clan of Ada.”

The burial was followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 2, at the Wesley Methodist Church of Big Ada.



The memorial service saw hundreds of worshippers from diverse backgrounds including Muslims thank the Almighty God for the life of the late Asafoatsengua.



Nene Tsatsu Pediator IV, who passed on to eternity in November 2019, was the Asafoatsengua of the Kudzragbe Clan of the Ada Traditional Area for 41 years, having been enstooled the Asafuatsengua of the Kudragbe Clan of Ada in 1978.



Nene Pediator’s reign was notable for his pursuit of peace and development among his people of the three Gates of Agorvier, Fuvier and Amlade which constitute the Kudzragbe Clan.



The statement added that his pursuit of peace in the Ada Traditional Area earned him a national peace award in 2011.