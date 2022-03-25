Ada Traditional Council pass resolution to restrain Queen Mother of Terkperbiawe

Queen Mother of Terkperbiawe clan located in Ada, Naana Korlekie Korley I

The Queen Mother of Terkperbiawe clan located in Ada, Naana Korlekie Korley I has been restrained from acting in all matters relating to the Ada Traditional Council.



The development comes after the Council passed a resolution on Thursday March 23 to restrain the Queen mother until further notice over alleged misconduct.



According to a circular issued by the Ada Traditional Council, the Queen mother has among other things failed to honor invitations given her by the Traditional Council.



It pointed out that Naana Korlekie Korley I has allegedly been making pronouncements that have the tendency of inciting violence among clans within the Ada Traditional Area

The Council further said the Queen mother is alleged to have been making demeaning utterances at the Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area and hooting at Traditional Council Members.



It concluded that Naana Korlekie Korley I has since been restrained for also breaching customary oaths to the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area.



