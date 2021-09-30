Ada Unity Club donates 100 bags of cement to district hospital

Ada Unity Club presenting 100 bags of cement to the Ada East District Hospital

Source: GNA

The Ada Kake Peemi Kpe (Ada Unity Club) of Ashaiman has donated 100 bags of cement to the Ada East District Hospital to aid the completion of an emergency ward under construction.

Naana Okor Akler Akwesihu Ocansey I, Queen-mother of natives of Ada living in Ashaiman presenting the cement to the authorities said the group undertook a needs assessment of the hospital and concluded that there was an urgent need to complete the ward.



Naana Ocansey, therefore, appealed to Ada natives to support development projects in the “Ada Homeland” wherever you go to, whatever status you attain in life, definitely you will come back home, so let us work to improve facilities in Ada.



She said, "as natives in Ashaiman we thought it wise to help with the 100 bags of cement to speed the completion of the new structure which is still under construction."



Dr. Philip Narh, Director of the Ada East District Hospital who received the cement on behalf of the hospital commended the group for the efforts; stressing that “in fact this year, natives of Ada have shown great care and concern to the health sector in the district.

“We earlier received 300 bags of cement from another group; we received other items from other residents which some will not even want their names to be mentioned and it is a sign of patriotism on your side.”



Dr. Narh told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that data on COVID-19 cases in Ada indicates an increment from 65 cases in 2020 to 240 cases in 2021 and called on residents to involve themselves in the ongoing vaccination in the district.



Mr. Solomon Okudzeto, Public Relations Officer of the ‘Ada Kake Peemi Kpe’ told the GNA that all natives of Ada were coming together to develop Ada hence the need to take such steps.



