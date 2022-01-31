Ada West District Assembly inaugurates new market

Traditional leaders and others at the inaugural ceremony

Source: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor, Contributor

Ada West District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has inaugurated a new market located in the District Capital Sege, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to provide a conducive trading environment for traders in the district.

The three-phase market has the first phase completed with over two hundred sheds commissioned and handed over to market women and other traders in the district to commence daily business.



The strategic location of the market along the Accra-Aflao N1 International Highway with its proximity to major cities such as Accra, Ashaiman and Tema will propel the district into an industrial and business hub as the main transit point for goods and services.



The Ada West District Chief Executive (DCE), Honourable Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah who addressed the gathering of market women, traditional and religious leaders, political party Executives and the populace noted that the onward operation of the market will create more jobs thereby averting economic challenges in the area.



He promised that as part of the Assembly’s future plan to upgrade the new market into an ultra-modern market phase, the Assembly would construct more structures in the area of stores and schools.





“The Assembly would construct storey buildings around the main market to be used as stores and daycare nursery (school) to ease the burden on mothers who would come to trade with their children in the market,” he said.



Mr Kpankpah has entreated the market women and other users of the facilities to assume the responsibility to ensure proper usage and maintenance of the facilities to avoid destruction.



He bemoaned financial constraint as the major challenge that has hampered the completion of the market project and other infrastructure development in the district and has attributed this to the district being an infant district with a small revenue base.



The market operating days



Honourable Sampson also announced to the public that, the Sege market will operate on a daily basis with its special market days being Mondays and Thursdays.

District police assured adequate security



Chief Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Divisional Commander of Ada on behalf of the Ada West District Police Department also assured the people that the District Police Department will provide adequate security to market women on daily basis especially on the market days.



He said the police will deploy police patrol into the market and its surroundings mainly in the evenings after business to ensure that properties and goods belonging to the market women are kept safe.