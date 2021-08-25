Ada communities enjoy free water

Group CEO of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley

Source: Dornu Parvis, Contributor

Some parts of the Ada West district have been experiencing acute water shortage for weeks. This situation has been a challenging one for most communities within the district.

On April 12 2021, some Assembly Members led by HIsaac Gbenartey of the Luhuor Adddokope electoral Area expressed their grievances in a press conference 'dubbed Let the Water flow' to brief the media



In their engagement with the press, they called on the Government, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the management of Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Traditional Rulers to come to their aid by ensuring that the right thing is done for the supply of water to be restored to the citizens within the Sege Constituency and its sister communities.

Three months after the press conference, Electrochem Ghana Limited a subsidiary of McDan Group of Companies, as part of its corporate social responsibilities has come to the aid of the people. In just a week the companhy was able to purchase several Poly Tanks to some eight communities around the Songor enclave, namely, Nakomkope, Bonikope, Toflokpo, Salom, Lolonya, Segese, Matsekope and Adjumanikope.



The Poly Tanks are going to be filled with water whiles the investor find a lasting solution to the water crises in the district. This form part of the many developmental projects they are undertaking within the two districts.