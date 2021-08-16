Ada residents lament over poor roads

File photo

Source: GNA

Some residents of Salom-Madagber, a suburb of Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, at the weekend expressed concern about the poor road network and called for the government’s intervention.

Some of the residents told the Ghana News Agency in Ada that the bad nature of the road was putting the lives of pedestrians and passengers at risk.



They also complained about the muddy and slippery nature of the roads whenever it rained, making it difficult for them to move to their destinations.



The residents explained that the five-kilometre road from Koluedor to Salom-Madagber was in very bad shape, the same as the road from Sege-Nakomkope through to Adjumanikope, Bornikope and Toflokpo and Matsekope.



The residents, who are mostly traders, said the dust from the road was posing health and economic challenges.

Ms Hannah Nanor, a market woman, said the access roads that link the various communities to the major road were in a deplorable state, preventing traders and residents to go to the market anytime it rained.



Mr James Tsiani Gadugah, Assemblyman for Toflokpo Salom Electoral Area, said the attention of the Ada West District Assembly was drawn to the state of the road and the Assembly had conducted a survey, “but we are still waiting for action.”



He, therefore, called on the government to provide the community with a good road network.



Scores of drivers also told the GNA that due to the bad nature of the roads, it was difficult to rush sick people to the hospital on time during emergencies.