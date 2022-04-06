Ada will not be a hub for scammers - Presiding member warns

Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member for Ada-East (middle) cautioned internet fraudsters

Source: GNA

Mr. Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member for Ada-East has warned against some internet scammers who come to the district usually on weekends to negatively influence the youth.

He said for some time now, some youth who are said to be fraudsters, gays, internet scammers, have been visiting some tourist sites in the district, with flashy cars and then hire boat riders to help them cross the river to the islands.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the scammers come to the district with vast amounts of money and flash the money to the boat riders, who were usually young, and introduce them to flashy lifestyles.



“The rich boys come to Ada and flash money to make the younger ones know that they were in control of the world because they have money,” Mr. Agudey said.



He said the new development needed to be critically addressed to abruptly stop the trend as it could influence innocent youth into venturing into such activities.



The Presiding Member said the boat riders who were usually young also tend to be influenced and then begin to immortalize the scammers by displaying their pictures on their social media platforms.

“When they come, they swap numbers with the small boys in Ada, and these boys in Ada hype them and give them names like my boss and by so doing they begin to introduce them to it slowly,” he added.



Mr. Agudey explained that the youth immortalizing the scammers were psychologically preparing themselves to be like the scammers without considering the source of their monies.



He said last year the police did a lot of surveillance during the Easter holidays, especially on the river sides, so they had decided to cross to the islands, where most of them carry out heinous activities.



Mr. Agudey noted that the trend was surging and needed attention and called for intensive education to help the youth in Ada not to be swayed.