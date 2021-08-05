Adaklu district scores 74 percent on MMDA's ranking

The people of Adaklu are predominantly farmers.

Source: GNA

The Adaklu District Assembly has scored 74.38 percent to take the 110th position in the National Ranking of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the 2020 Annual Local Government Service Performance Contract.

The performance of the Assembly was described by the National Ranking as very good.



This was after a successful monitoring and verification exercise of the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils and the 260 MMDAs by the Office of the Local Government Service, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency.



The Assembly jointly held the 110th position with the Ahafo Ano South East District Assembly, which also scored 74.38 percent.



Mr. Eli Tsikata, Adaklu District Coordinating Director commenting on the performance of the Assembly, said "the performance is not bad though there is room for improvement".



He was grateful to all who contributed to the success of the young Assembly.



Mr. Tsikata urged all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to move the Assembly to a higher ranking in 2021.

"Let this performance spur us on to resolve to work harder to move the Assembly to a higher position in the next ranking," he advised.



The Adaklu District Assembly was carved out of the then Adaklu Anyigbe District and inaugurated on 28th June, 2012.



It covers a total land area of 800.82 square kilometres, which is a great asset to the people.



The District has a number of tourist attractions, notably among them are the Adaklu Mountain and the Kalakpa Game Reserve.



The people are predominantly farmers.



Nkoranza North District Assembly in the Bono East Region garnered 92.69 percent in the verification exercise to place first while Zabzugu District Assembly in the Northern region got 27.13 percent to place last.