7
Menu
News

Adam Bonaa recommends yearly examination of mental status of Police officers

Adam Bonaa Adam Bonaa is a security analyst

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

A Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has recommended yearly examination of the mental health of Police officers in the country in order to ensure that they are in good condition to carry out their duties.

According to him, this will enable the officers to put up proper behavior in the line of their work.

His comments come after the Police have said a man believed to be an officer in mufti who was captured in a video brandishing a weapon and attacking a motorist along the Kasoa-Winneba highway, has been arrested.

The man was seen allegedly slapping a motorist while brandishing his gun.

The Police said in a Facebook post that “” Reference the above, the person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved.”

Speaking on this issue on TV3 midday news on Saturday, April 2, Dr. Bonaa condemned the action of the said officer.

Asked with the mental health of the officers should be examined after every six months, he said “I will prefer it to be done yearly.”

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: