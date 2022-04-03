Adam Bonaa recommends yearly examination of mental status of Police officers

Adam Bonaa is a security analyst

A Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has recommended yearly examination of the mental health of Police officers in the country in order to ensure that they are in good condition to carry out their duties.

According to him, this will enable the officers to put up proper behavior in the line of their work.



His comments come after the Police have said a man believed to be an officer in mufti who was captured in a video brandishing a weapon and attacking a motorist along the Kasoa-Winneba highway, has been arrested.



The man was seen allegedly slapping a motorist while brandishing his gun.

The Police said in a Facebook post that “” Reference the above, the person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved.”



Speaking on this issue on TV3 midday news on Saturday, April 2, Dr. Bonaa condemned the action of the said officer.



Asked with the mental health of the officers should be examined after every six months, he said “I will prefer it to be done yearly.”