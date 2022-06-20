Adams Randy congratulates Upper West NDC for successful registration exercise

Alhasan Adams Randy

One of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Upper West Region, Alhasan Adams Randy, has urged new members to support the activities the party will embark on to reorganise members for victory in 2024.

He made this clarion call after the successful registration of party members in the region and congratulated all NDC members in Upper West, especially the regional, constituency and national executives who played major roles in making sure the exercise was conducted in a peaceful manner.



Randy congratulated the new members for joining the party, adding that joining the NDC will be the best decision they have ever made.



“NDC is a party of opportunities for all and we don’t discriminate against members,” he said in an interview.



“NDC is a socialist party that welcomes everybody. Since 1993, NDC has played major roles both in and out of government by making sure that Ghana’s democracy is sustained,” he stated.



The party activist also indicated that unity was key as they prepare for their branch elections in all the eleven constituencies in the region.

“Unity of purpose should be our mantra in making sure that we don’t have any problems after the branch elections,” he urged. “The base of the party determines the success of the party at the top, so when we get our branch elections correct, victory 2024 is a done deal.”



Elections



The Party’s Branch elections are expected to be held from later in June to July 2022 – and the results of that election will be collated from 1st – 7th August, 2022.



Per the guidelines approved by the Party’s National Executive Committee, the NDC will hold its Ward elections in August 2022, followed by constituency elections in September, 2022.



Barring any change in schedule, the NDC will hold its Regional Conference in October, 2022, and the entire activities for the reorganization of the Party will be climaxed with a National Congress in November, this year.