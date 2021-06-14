Adansi Akrofuom DCE, MP join forces to grow 9K trees under Green Ghana Project

The Green Ghana Project is an initiative by the Lands Ministry and the Forestry Commission

The District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom, Maurice Jonas Woode, joined the Member of Parliament for the area, Alex Blackson, to launch the Green Ghana Project which will oversee the planting of over 9,000 trees in the district.

The Green Ghana initiative championed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission is aimed at planting over 5 million trees across the country to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover



Mr. Jonas Woode revealed that the Adansi Akrofuom District has taken stock of 9000 seedlings as well as 3000 oil palm seedlings to be planted in degraded mining sites in the District as part of measures to restore forest cover in Akrofuom.



He added that the District is also collaborating with Adansi Progressive Association (APA) to grow bamboo seedlings at the bank of the Jimi River to offer some protection.



United Nations report under the Sustainable Development Goals among other things estimated that by 2050, more than half of the world’s population will live in water-stressed regions.



In view of this, Mr. Jonas Woode cautioned that “if we do not protect water bodies, it will be difficult for us to get water in future. This is part of the reasons why the President has initiated this project”.



On measures put in place to protect the seedlings once planted, the Akrofuom DCE said they will collect data of those who will access the seedlings.

With the support of the Forestry Commission, he said, they will follow up to ensure that the plants are protected and properly maintained to achieve the project’s intended purpose.







The Member of Parliament for Akrofuom Constituency eulogized the President for the project, which he believes will deal with climate change which is a result of depletion and damage to the forest.



He bemoaned the level of destruction to land and forest areas by illegal mining but said the Green Ghana Project will help replace the depleted forest areas.



He pledged his support for a sustainable project, promising to ensure that the seedlings given out are used for their intended purpose, nurtured, and well maintained.



Chiefs, heads of departments, and staff of the Forestry Commission were all present.