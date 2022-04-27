Adapt to situations and never stop learning - Lebanese Ambassador tells GIJ graduates

The Lebanese Ambassador in his keynote address urged the graduands to keep seeking knowledge

Source: SPONSORED

Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, His Excellency Mr Maher Kheir has challenged graduates from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to adapt to new situations in the world of work.

He noted that life outside of school was different from the classroom which required continuous learning even outside one's scope of study if one would succeed.



The diplomat intimated that the job market had become extremely competitive and therefore graduates needed to constantly add value to themselves by acquiring relevant employable skills to thrive.



He made the remarks when he addressed the 15th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) which graduated the 2020/2021 cohort of Communications Studies students.



The ceremony happened in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr. Maher Kheir (Guest of Honour), Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Honourable Ibrahim Mohammad Awal, Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, the Rector, Heads of State Institutions among other key dignitaries.

The Lebanese Ambassador in his keynote address urged the graduands to keep seeking knowledge even after school.



“I advise that you learn to adapt to situations as they arise, just like the COVID-19 pandemic compelled us to adjust to a new way of life. Above all, never stop learning. Keep seeking knowledge on everyday problems that will confront you in the world of work. This will always put you over” he noted.



He stated that the world of work is constantly evolving as new trends break out. Thus, he urged the graduates to embrace innovation and creativity to be successful.



“Focus on innovation and creativity to succeed in the modern media landscape” he added.

Mr Kheir encouraged the students to invest in social capital by maintaining profitable relationships with their peers as it could prove crucial in their quest for jobs and opportunities.



He added “Today, more than ever, social capital pays. Having been in this Institute over the past four years, you must have built bridges with your associates and faculty. I urge you to maintain these bridges which are useful on the bouncy path of employment.”



The Director-General of the Tertiary Education Commission Professor Mohammed Salifu called on the students to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired at the institute and apply them in all spheres of life.



Rector of the Institute, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo congratulated the graduates and challenged them to make meaningful contributions to society's development.

The graduating students were from the journalism and public relations departments.



The Lebanese Community in Ghana presented a laptop and printer to the overall best student.



Abiwu Theodore, one of the beneficiaries of the Lebanese Scholarship Program won the overall best student prize and the best student in journalism awards.



Other beneficiaries of the Lebanese scholarship who graduated (2020/2021 cohort) on the day include Agnes Bekoe, Emmanuel Budu-Annor and Jessica Achiaa.

Meanwhile, four other students also beneficiaries of the Lebanese scholarship program graduated on 22nd April 2022 with a post-graduate degreen in various fields.



These students include Anna Yayra Ademadjiku, Asomani Emmanuel Koranteng, Freda Ohenewaa Solomon and Joseph Agbezuke.



The Lebanese Community Scholarship is an educational programme set up by Lebanese in Ghana to support brilliant but needy students to attain higher education across fields such law, communications, languages and performing arts.



As such schools like the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the Ghana School of Law, the Faculty of Law (University of Ghana and KNUST), the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts are among the schools being supported under this programme.