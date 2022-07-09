Addai-Nimoh calls for reshuffle within NPP

Francis Addai-Nimoh, NPP flag-bearer hopeful

NPP flag-bearer hopeful and two times member of parliament for Mampong constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to consider doing a reshuffle in his government.

Speaking to Philip Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM's afternoon show, Ekosii sen, the NPP stalwart argued that a reshuffle was long overdue. "I think a shuffle is long overdue because it appears almost all the ministers have been in office for almost 6 years with many of them serving at the same ministry all this while", he said.



Explaining why such a reshuffle was necessary, Mr. Addai-Nimoh stated "sometimes when you keep a person at one place for a long time, they lose enthusiasm as everything becomes a routine to them".



"Sometimes, even before a file comes to them, they are already aware of what's inside.... no new challenge, nothing is new to them and that's not good governance delivery," he buttressed.



"When you bring a fresh blood on board or even swap positions for those already serving, they come with fresh energies hoping to make positive impact and change," Mr. Addai-Nimoh stressed.

When asked if he'd consider taking an offer in the current government, he said "if invited by the president, I'll go and talk out things with him".



The host while pressing for clarity questioned if accepting an appointment in this short period won't affect his presidential ambitions, Mr. Addai-Nimoh answered "that's why I'm saying I'll talk it out with the president because I have my own ambitions, and I can't forgo that ambition, and so, I believe when I meet the president, we can discuss all of that".



His call comes at a time that there's growing pressure on the president to fire some ministers and consider a reshuffle, especially in the wake of the government's decision to take Ghana to the IMF.



Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh ran in 2014 to become the party's flag-bearer and placed 3rd. Even though he was seen actively involved in the party's campaign to get the incumbent president, Akuffo-Addo, elected, he was not appointed by the president to serve any position, a matter many party activists have described as unfair to the soft-spoken and articulate politician.