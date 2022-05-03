0
Addai Richard elected as NPP Youth Organizer for Kintampo North

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

A tutor at the College of Health and well-being (University ), Kintampo and also the C.E.O of Somlonyoa Ventures Mr. Addai Richard has been elected as the youth organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kintampo North constituency of the Bono East region.

He polled 461 votes to beat the other aspirants, Joseph Nanga who polled Nanga 405 votes.

The elections which took place at the Kintampo Senior High School in the Kintampo North Constituency saw several other aspirants battling it out for other Executives positions to lead the party in the constituency for the next four years.

Below are the full results of aspirant's

CHAIRMAN POSITION

1. Abu = 283

2. Tanko =269

3. Bawa =313

SECRETARY POSITION

1. DAUDA = 370

2. FUSEINI =240

3. FOFO EMMANUEL = 155

WOMAN ORGANIZER

1. MARY=442

2. MARIAMA =429

1st VICE CHAIRMAN

1. RAHIM SETH =503

2. SEIDU MOHAMMED = 369

2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. MANSURU = 124

2. ASIRIFI PRINCE = 20

3. RAHIM =237

4. KOJO TIO = 47

5. ADAMS =92

6. FAISAL =331

ORGANIZER

1. OKRAH ABDUL RASHID =33

2. MOHAMMED BELLO =349

3. RAZAK =268

4. ABUDUKA =53

5. DAPAA =125

6. ADU PAUL =36

TREASURE

1. NANCY BOATENG =425

2. ENOCK ANKOM =445

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. MUFTAWU MOHAMMED =360

2. SUMAILA =267

3. ATI MANAF=147

4. ZAKARI MORO =90

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. DANIEL NIMAFO =353

2. OSCAR ASANTI =226

3. BAAKO =289

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. ADDAI =461

2. NANGA =405

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE
