Addai Richard elected as NPP Youth Organizer for Kintampo North

Addai Richard is the newly elect NPP Youth Organizer for Kintampo North

A tutor at the College of Health and well-being (University ), Kintampo and also the C.E.O of Somlonyoa Ventures Mr. Addai Richard has been elected as the youth organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kintampo North constituency of the Bono East region.

He polled 461 votes to beat the other aspirants, Joseph Nanga who polled Nanga 405 votes.



The elections which took place at the Kintampo Senior High School in the Kintampo North Constituency saw several other aspirants battling it out for other Executives positions to lead the party in the constituency for the next four years.



Below are the full results of aspirant's



CHAIRMAN POSITION



1. Abu = 283



2. Tanko =269



3. Bawa =313



SECRETARY POSITION



1. DAUDA = 370



2. FUSEINI =240

3. FOFO EMMANUEL = 155



WOMAN ORGANIZER



1. MARY=442



2. MARIAMA =429



1st VICE CHAIRMAN



1. RAHIM SETH =503



2. SEIDU MOHAMMED = 369



2ND VICE CHAIRMAN



1. MANSURU = 124



2. ASIRIFI PRINCE = 20

3. RAHIM =237



4. KOJO TIO = 47



5. ADAMS =92



6. FAISAL =331



ORGANIZER



1. OKRAH ABDUL RASHID =33



2. MOHAMMED BELLO =349



3. RAZAK =268



4. ABUDUKA =53



5. DAPAA =125

6. ADU PAUL =36



TREASURE



1. NANCY BOATENG =425



2. ENOCK ANKOM =445



NASARA COORDINATOR



1. MUFTAWU MOHAMMED =360



2. SUMAILA =267



3. ATI MANAF=147



4. ZAKARI MORO =90



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. DANIEL NIMAFO =353



2. OSCAR ASANTI =226



3. BAAKO =289



YOUTH ORGANIZER



1. ADDAI =461



2. NANGA =405