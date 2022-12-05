‘Adding value to agriculture will create more jobs for the youth’- Obuasi MCE

Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Elijah Adansi- Bonah

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Elijah Adansi- Bonah has reiterated the need for the country to focus more on adding value to agriculture as a means of job creation.

Delivering his keynote address at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration held at Mmiriwa No. 2 in Obuasi, the MCE said value addition as a tool for agricultural growth has the potential to transform the customer’s base of agricultural products and expand revenue sources for producers to boost revenue generation, foreign exchange earnings and create more jobs for the youth.



He encouraged farmers in the Obuasi Municipality to embrace value addition which he said involves innovation and product modification through processing, packaging, craft, branding and quality assurance procedures using modern machines.



“The theme for this year’s farmers’ day celebration accelerating agricultural development through value addition, I believe was carefully chosen since it touches on a paradigm shift from our usual ways of doing things in the agricultural sector. This I believe is the way to go.”



Obuasi Assembly to launch a climate change program



Honourable Elijah Adansi-Bonah in an interview with the media after the program also hinted that the Obuasi Municipal Assembly will soon launch a program to fight climate change.

He said the Assembly would facilitate the process to grow more trees to complement government efforts through the Green Ghana project.



He charged mining companies in Obuasi to join forces with the Assembly to fight climate change.



The Municipal MOFA Director for Obuasi Raphael Atta Preprah spoke about the relevance of observing the National Farmers’ day saying it is an opportunity for the country to reflect on the contributions of farmers to the socio-economic development of the country.



Madam Elizabeth Fremah, 38 was adjudged the Obuasi Municipal Best farmer after a rigorous selection process. A resident of Binsere, madam Fremah, a Cocoa farmer, has been actively involved in farming for the past 22 years.



For her prize, she took home an Anglogold Ashanti sponsored motorised tricycle, 40 inches LED TV, GTP wax print, 10 machetes, Sunphosate Glyphosate Weedicide, Knapsack sprayer, Wellington boot, a Brush cutter, a Portable seed planter and 5 bars of key soap.

In her speech, she revealed that she had to quit her job as a Baker to venture into agriculture upon the advice of her husband.



She encouraged more women to develop an interest in agriculture since it has enormous benefits.



78-year-old Cocoa farmer at Asratoase, Stephen Akore Agyeman came second. He also took home a deep freezer, 40 inches television and other prizes.