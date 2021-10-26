Address concerns of striking HSWU – Laboratory professionals to MoH

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU)

Members of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) are solidarising with members of the striking Health Services Workers Union (HSWU).

The HSWU made up of more than 40,000 members, has declared a full-blown strike effective today, Tuesday, 26 October 2021 over poor conditions of service.



The union is not happy about the delay in reviewing its conditions of service as agreed since 2016.



MELPWU in a statement said it is saddened by this development and has, thus, called on the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to address the concerns raised by the HSWU to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector.

MELPWU also urged well-meaning Ghanaians to call on the employer to resolve this issue in a swift, equitable and fair manner.



Meanwhile, MELPWU noted that its members are not on strike as earlier communicated.



