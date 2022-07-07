0
Address concerns raised by teacher unions – Apaak to government

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The minority members on parliament’s select committee of Education have called on the government to, with immediate effect, address the concerns raised by teacher unions.

Addressing the Parliamentary press corps, the deputy ranking member of the Education Committee cum MP for Builsa South Constituency, Clement Apaak, urged the government to address the concerns raised without any further delay by making payment for the cost of living allowance (COLA) and demanded by the teacher unions to enable them to go back to their classrooms.

This follows the embarkment on indefinite strike by the pre-tertiary unions in Ghana namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union due to the failure of the government to pay the cost of living allowance.

Mr. Clement Apaak indicated that, for the safety and security of students, he demands the closure of schools if the strike goes on beyond a number of days.

He further explained that close to 7 billion students from kindergarten through primary to junior high and secondary schools are currently not benefiting from the teaching and learning process due to the government’s inability to meet obligations and be proactive to address the needs and demands of the labour unions.

