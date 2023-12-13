Address inadequate funding and lack of furniture in senior high schools – CHASS to gov’t

CHASS logo

The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have been requested by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to give priority to two pressing issues: inadequate funding and a lack of furniture in senior high schools around the nation.

Rev. Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere, President of CHASS, stated that the government needs to act quickly on this issue because first- and third-year students will be returning to classes on January 3, 2024.



He said that heads of schools from every region had expressed concerns regularly about inadequate finances and food supplies.



“Every region is complaining about some food items and as for money issues we have been talking about it, even at our conference, our president has spoken about that extensively and it looks as if there is a problem with cash flows to our schools.”

Rev. Father Sekyere stated that despite numerous attempts, the issue of furniture shortages remains unresolved, which could potentially affect the learning environment for students.



“I just spoke to the minister and he tells me that they are working on the disbursement of monies to our schools and he is working on furniture. I hope and pray that these things will come very soon.”