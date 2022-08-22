Address our ‘pressing issues’ in a week or we picket Jubilee House – NaBCo trainees to government

NaBCo programme is a government initiative

The Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Trainees Association of Ghana, has announced it will picket again on Friday, 26 August 2022, at the Jubilee House if government fails to address what it refers to as “pressing issues.”

The trainees in a statement issued on Monday, 22 August 2022, signed by the National President, Dennis Opoku Asiedu (Katakyie,) gave government a one-week window to respond to their petition.



According to the trainees, the picketing at the Jubilee House will happen if government fails to address their concerns.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had stated in the mid-year budget review that the tenure of office for NABCO trainees will come to an end Thursday, 1 September 2022.



NaBCo trainees on Thursday, 18 August 2022, demonstrated in demand for their 10-month allowance arrears.

The demonstration, which started from the Obra Spot through the principal streets of Accra, saw hundreds of NaBCo trainees participate with a call on the relevant authorities to pay their 10-month allowance.



The demonstrators carried placards, some of which read: “NaBCo trainees are dying of hunger”, “When are you paying our 10-month arrears, Mr. President?", “NaBCo trainees' lives matter,” “We may not live to see the economy bounce back,” and “NaBCo trainees are suffering in our own country”.



The NaBCo programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.



Graduates were posted to the health, education, agriculture, technology, governance, and revenue mobilisation sectors as temporary workers.