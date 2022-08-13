0
Addressing security issues cannot be business as usual – Akufo-Addo

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said addressing security issues cannot be business as usual in view of the contemporary, emerging and future threats in the West African sub-region.

In view of this, he said his government has, thus, approved the expansion of the Armed Forces to cater for these threats.

He noted that the strategic expansion and modernisation of the Armed Forces, in line with the threat analysis and the acquisition of the requisite equipment, logistics, infrastructure development and increase in manpower, are being pursued vigorously by his administration.

The President said these on Friday, 12th August 2022, when he attended the Military Academy Graduation parade for Regular Career Course 61, held at the Military Academy and Training School, at Teshie, in Accra.

