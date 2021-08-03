Adequate security arrangement put in place for #Fixthecountry demo – Police

The police say they are ready for the protest

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command says it has drawn adequate security arrangement for the ‘FIXTHECOUNTRY’ demonstration slated for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

According to the Police, the route for the demonstration is the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue – towards Farisco Traffic Lights – through- TUC traffic intersection to EOCO – through John Evans Atta Mills Street and finally end at the Black Star Square.



“In view of this, “reasonable steps have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the march through the approved routes to safeguard the security of all.



“Organizers and demonstrators taking part in the march entreated to observe COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with Police to ensure successful a event,” a statement signed by Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge said.



Earlier, Ghana’s new Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, assured that there will be maximum security for all protesters who will participate in the August 4 protest.



This will be the first major public event that the new police boss will superintendent and he is optimistic that it will turn out peaceful, with the support of his men.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare made this known during a meeting, upon his request, with the Economic Fighters League, to discuss plans for the protest, reports starrfm.com.gh.



He told them that “from start to the end,” his men will offer the maximum protection to the protesters



Also, the IGP took the group through the agreed routes with them.



This was made known through a Facebook post shared by the leadership of the protest.



“The meeting was held at the request of the newly appointed IGP. According to him, his reason for calling the meeting was to assure us of maximum protection from the start to the end of the August 4 #FixTheCountry protest.

“We went over the routes earmarked for the protest from Obra spot (Circle) — Farisco Left — TUC — Kinbu Senior High School – Centre for National Culture – to Independence Square. We also explained that we have recruited and trained marshals who will be assigned to liaise with police on anything and to guide the crowd.



“On COVID-19 protocols, the marshals will be in charge of making sure everybody wears their masks and maintaining distance," the statement read.



