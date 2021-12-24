Adhere to Covid protocols even if you’re vaccinated – Mahama’s Christmas message

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged all Ghanaians to observe all the protocols outlined to tackle the virus.

Mr Mahama told the public to respect the protocols even if they are vaccinated.



In his Christmas message on Friday, December 24, he said “In this holiday season, as we traverse the country, with some travelling beyond the borders of Ghana, let us all endeavour to observe the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitizing our hands regularly, especially after every public surface we may touch.



“Even if you are vaccinated it is important to adhere to the safety protocols. Let’s also remember to be physically active by taking regular walks or jogs in our neighbourhoods during the Christmas season to keep in shape.

Remember to eat healthily and be particular about what you consume, bearing in mind your continued good health depends on it.



For those who will be travelling for church programmes, to family and loved ones, for vacation or recreation, please drive safely. For others who will be going to the beaches, especially with children, please keep extra cautious.



“It does not matter your age, political leanings, ethnic or religious denomination, your country needs you alive and well to participate in its building. This country is all we have, and you are all this country has and all it needs to succeed.”