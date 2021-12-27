Adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols – Pastor 

Ghana's active cases have steadily been rising

Source: GNA

Prophet Nanasei Sarkodie, Founder and the General Overseer of Potters City in Miotso-Prampram, Accra, has urged members of the Church and the public to continue to adhere to all safety protocols during and after the yuletide to help curb the spread of the virus.

Ghana is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks, basically driven by the outbreak of the Omicron variant.



Delivering a sermon at the Church's Thanksgiving Service, on Sunday, to celebrate God’s faithfulness, Prophet Sarkodie warned that the country could witnessed a surge in cases if Ghanaians continued to ignore the safety protocols during the festivities.



He noted that all evidences pointed to the fact that the new Omicron variant was deadly, which could not be underrated at any given time as many countries worldwide had seen an increase in cases at the hospitals.



He said: “Christmas is the time to unite and be with our families and thank God for the gift of life and as we all know, Omicron is very deadly and so we should obey all the safety protocols to protect us from the Covid in this festive season."



Ghana's COVID-19 active cases as at Dec 21, 2021, stood at 5,112, with health officials warning of a massive outbreak if measures were not put in place to curtail the spread this Yuletide.

Meanwhile, nearly seven million (6,924, 267) doses of vaccine had been administered as of Dec 20.



Prophet Sarkodie also advised Ghanaians, particularly the youth to be law-abiding to ensure the country continued to enjoy the peace it's noted for.



He urged them to have faith in God and believe in Him, knowing that He was capable of fulfilling their heart desires.



“You should always say good things to your soul even if things did not go well according to how you planned it. Only God knows tomorrow so please in everything that you do, put God first and have faith in Him that, everything will be perfect once again, " he said.